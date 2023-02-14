Watch Paul Mescal recite lyrics to Taylor Swift song for Valentine’s Day

A new video of Paul Mescal reciting the lyrics to the Taylor Swift song ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’ has been released – you can watch it above.

The video, in which Mescal simply speaks the lyrics without any music, was shared by W Magazine to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

After finishing the recital, Mescal said of the song: “It’s kind of sad, isn’t it?”

Mescal, who is best known for his role in the BBC series Normal People, is nominated for Best Actor at this year’s Oscars for his performance in Aftersun. This is his first-ever nomination for an Academy Award.

His fellow nominees in the category include Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin) and Bill Nighy (Living).

In Aftersun, Mescal plays Callum, a young father trying to connect with his 11-year-old daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) when they go on holiday to a Turkish resort.

In a four-star review of Aftersun, NME wrote: “Liable to increase the cult around Mescal, following his BAFTA-winning turn in Normal People, Aftersun may be small in scale, but it leaves a distinct and lasting impression. No question, it’s the best British movie this year.”

Elsewhere, Mescal is reportedly set to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator sequel as Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s villain Commodus.

According to Deadline, the follow-up will arrive next year, with a reported release date of November 22, 2024.

In 2021, Scott confirmed that a script for the sequel had been written, with the final draft reportedly being submitted in November of last year. “We have a good footprint,” Scott said of the sequel’s script in a 2021 interview with Deadline.

The director added: “You can’t just do another Gladiator type movie. You’ve got to follow…there’s enough components from the first one to pick up the ball and continue it”.