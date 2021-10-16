Watch Robert Pattinson’s Batman battle The Riddler in new trailer

A new teaser trailer for the new The Batman film starring Robert Pattison has landed – watch it below.

At the DC FanDome this weekend, the studio revealed a new trailer for the film.

As part of today’s (October 16) event, director Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz (who play Batman and Catwoman respectively) unveiled the new trailer.

The clip shows us more of Batwoman’s relationship with Catwoman, as well The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. It also shows Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Wayne’s famous butler Alfred.

You can watch it here:

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4. ♥️ this tweet to get reminders when tickets go on sale and when #TheBatman lands in theaters. pic.twitter.com/34okmV6x7b — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021

Earlier this week, director Reeves has shared new glimpses of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and antagonist Riddler from his upcoming film.

Ahead of the trailer’s release at DC FanDome today (October 16), Reeves debuted two posters and a screenshot showing Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle.

The two posters show Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as The Riddler, while both maintaining the crimson aesthetic shown in other teasers.

Reeves captioned the photo: “What’s Black and Blue… and Dead all over…?”

In a recent interview, Kravitz described her role as Catwoman as “very physically demanding”.

Speaking to AnOther, she said: “I had to be in a very specific shape, and there’s a pandemic going on. I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense.”

Along with Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano, The Batman stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

This marks DC’s latest attempt to reboot Batman, following Ben Affleck’s depiction in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and The Justice League. Along with being the film’s director, Reeves wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig.

The Batman is scheduled to be released March 4, 2022.