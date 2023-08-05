Watch Ryan Gosling surprise Greta Gerwig with ‘Barbie’ flash mob for her birthday

Ryan Gosling surprised Barbie director Greta Gerwig yesterday (August 4) with a flash mob to celebrate her 40th birthday.

A video was posted of the flash mob to Barbie‘s official social media channels. Gerwig was in a pilates class when a group of dancers arrived and performed a routine set to Gosling’s song from the movie, ‘I’m Just Ken’.

Gerwig is seen tearing up as the dancers perform before hugging them after the dance ends.

Advertisement

“As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance,” was the accompanying caption on the video. “Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”

Check it out below:

Gerwig recently revealed how she got Gosling to sing and dance for the film, initially believing he would be quite reluctant to do so.

“He has a beautiful voice, and he’s a beautiful dancer. We kind of got there organically. I think if I had said, ‘I want you to sing and dance in this movie’, he would not have necessarily done that for me,” she told Rolling Stone.

“But it was kind of that thing of boiling a lobster. I think by the time he was singing and dancing, he didn’t even totally know how we had gotten there,” she added. “But he’s so fabulous at it.”

Advertisement

Barbie has been a box-office hit and has currently amassed over $823million (£645million) globally. Its release coinciding with that of Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer also led to a sizeable uptick in UK box office numbers in July, with many cinemagoers going to see both on the same day.

Barbie is currently the third-highest grossing film of 2023, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.