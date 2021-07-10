Watch Sparks, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard’s new ‘So May We Start’ video

Sparks have shared a new video for their track ‘So May We Start’, featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard – watch it below.

The track, released last month, appears in Annette, the new musical film directed by Holy Motors helmer Leos Carax, who co-wrote the script with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael. As with the video, Driver and Cotillard star in the new film.

The film opened the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival this week (July 6), and is being followed by a theatrical release on August 6. It subsequently hits Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

Watch the new video, also directed by Carax, below:

“Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album,” Sparks said of the film and soundtrack in an official press release.

“Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour…. The music, story and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour.”

They added: “After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him Annette, not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realise that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

Elsewhere, the Maels themselves will appear on screen in Edgar Wright’s documentary The Sparks Brothers. The film will receive its UK premiere at Sundance London, which will run from July 29-August 1.