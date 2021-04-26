Watch the trailer for Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake

Steven Spielberg has debuted the first trailer for his forthcoming remake of West Side Story, based on the musical of the same name.

The film stars Ansel Engort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria, in the story – a retelling of Romeo & Juliet – that sees the two fall in love in 1950s New York City as a feud between their respective affiliated gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, comes to a head.

The trailer is without dialogue, but shows a string of scenes from the film, including a recreation of some of the 1961 version’s most iconic dance numbers.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

Due out in cinemas this December, the film also stars the likes of Ezra Menas, Julius Anthony Rubio, Ana Isabelle, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll and more.

David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose will be taking on the roles of Bernardo and Anita respectively, which George Chakiris and Rita Moreno both won Academy Awards for playing in the 1961 version.

Moreno is also starring in Spielberg’s version – and cameos in the trailer – in a new role as Valentina. Upon the original announcement of this casting back in 2018, Moreno said in a statement, “Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself revisiting this seminal work.

“And to be asked by Steven Spielberg to participate is simply thrilling!”

Advertisement

The film was originally supposed to hit theatres at the end of 2020, however was pushed back due to the pandemic.