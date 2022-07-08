Watch the adrenaline-fuelled teaser for Netflix’s new action film ‘Carter’

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming Korean action film, Carter.

The clip introduces us to the titular Agent Carter (played by Joo Won), who engages in non-stop intense physical combat, chases through the rural countryside and helicopter stunts, as he follows the instructions through the phone from an unknown female voice in order to avoid getting killed by the CIA.

Carter, directed by The Villainess and Confession Of Murder‘s Jung Byung-gil, is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 5.

The “one-scene, one-cut film” will follow Carter, who awakens two months into a deadly pandemic originating from the DMZ that has devastated both the US and North Korea, with no recollections of his past. He finds a mysterious device in his head, and a lethal bomb in his mouth. A voice in his ears gives him his orders and he’s thrown into a mysterious operation with the CIA and North Korean coup hot on his heels.

Carter notably marks Joo Won’s first film role since his appearance in the 2015 thriller flick Fatal Intuition, in which he starred as its lead character Jang-woo. It will also be the South Korean actor’s first film since he enlisted for mandatory military duty and his subsequent discharge from his duties in 2019. Joo Won’s return to the small screen was his lead role in 2020’s Alice, where he starred opposite Tomorrow actress Kim Hee-sun.

In other news, the Korean remake of Money Heist was the most-watched non-English series on Netflix last week, and also the third most-watched show on the platform overall. The show, which stars Park Hae-soo of Squid Game fame, was only bested by the newly released fourth season of Stranger Things and the third season of Umbrella Academy.