Watch the action-packed new trailer for ‘The Marvels’

The new action-packed trailer for The Marvels has arrived – check it out below.

A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, the film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

In the trailer, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Jackson) can be seen alongside Kamala Khan (Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Parris). The visuals are soundtracked by Beastie Boys’ ‘Intergalactic’.

It picks up where the last episode of Ms. Marvel left off, when Vellani was shocked after Captain Marvel turns up in her bedroom. From there, we see Larson teaming up with Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Parris’ Rambeau from WandaVision.

Complicating matters is the fact the characters keep inter-changing, with their powers interconnected. The trailer seems to suggest fans need to have watched Ms. Marvel and Wandavision to make the links between characters.

The film is set for release on November 10; check out the trailer here:

Elsewhere, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn recently hinted that a potential DC–Marvel crossover could happen in the future.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, Gunn spoke about the crossover as he will soon head to DC to head up their film operations. His Marvel film Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 is due to arrive in cinemas next month.

Speaking about a possible DC-MCU crossover, Gunn told the publication: “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC]. Who knows?”

While he mooted the idea, Gunn said that such a crossover would take some time.

“That’s many years away, though,” he continued. “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first.”

However, he said there have already been “discussions” about the project. “I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Last month Gunn was confirmed as the director of an upcoming Superman film titled Superman: Legacy at DC Studios.

Gunn’s attachment to the film was confirmed via a Hollywood Reporter article on March 15. The filmmaker had previously announced the upcoming movie in late January alongside a fresh slate of DC films.

The film will also be the first major project to release from DC with Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm since they were appointed as co-CEOs of DC Studios.