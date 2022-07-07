Watch the action-packed teaser trailer for Indonesian superhero film ‘Sri Asih’

The first teaser trailer for Indonesian superhero movie Sri Asih, the second entry in the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe, has been released.

The film will be directed by UPI, who previously helmed films including My Stupid Boss and My Generation. Its screenplay was co-written by both UPI and Joko Anwar. Actress Pevita Pearce will be playing the role of the titular character.

Veteran actress Christine Hakim opens the trailer with a precautionary speech, warning about the threats that lie between good and evil, before the trailer transitions to scenes of Pearce’s childhood and gaining of superpowers.

Explosions and action-packed fight sequences follow, as Pearce prepares to face off against a mysterious villain. “We’ve been waiting for you, Sri Asih,” a man clad in black says, as Pearce ends the trailer with a superhero landing.

Watch the trailer for Sri Asih here:

The film is expected to arrive later this year. A firm release date has not yet been specified.

Sri Asih marks the second entry in the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe (BCU), which will adapt works by Indonesian comics giant Bumilangit for the silver screen. The franchise is overseen by creative director Joko Anwar, who directed its first installment, Gundala, in 2019.

According to the franchise’s initial announcement, five more Bumilangit titles are scheduled for adaptation as part of the BCU’s first phase: including Godam & Tira, Si Buta dari Gua Hantu, Patriot Taruna, Mandala Golok Setan, and Patriot.

Sri Asih was initially created by comics artist RA Kosasih in 1954, and is considered Indonesia’s first ever superhero. The character is the superhero alias of Nani Wijaya, who works as an independent investigator that aims to global mafia networks and criminals. Through her ancestral powers, Asih holds the ability to manipulate space and her own size, while also wielding a magic scarf that can bend and move to her will.

Shooting for the film was planned for the start of 2020, but was ultimately delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other BCU titles currently in production include Virgo and The Sparklings, which will star former JKT48 member Adhisty Zara, and Tira, which will be released on Disney+.