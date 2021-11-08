Watch the action-packed trailer for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’

A new trailer has dropped for the upcoming anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The trailer, which arrived on Thursday (November 4), gives fans of the popular series a deeper look into the storyline of the upcoming prequel, expanding upon the teaser trailer from July.

The trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 previews the backstory of the film’s protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu. Yuta is haunted by the curse of his childhood best friend Rika, following her death from a tragic accident, and enrols in Jujutsu High to solve her curse. It is also revealed that her curse stems from an incomplete promise of marriage between Yuta and Rika before her untimely death.

Along the way, fan-favourite Jujutsu Kaisen characters such as Gojo Satoru teach Yuta more about the curse and what he can do about it. The latter half of the trailer gives fans a peek at antagonist Suguru Geto in action, soundtracked by King Gnu’s ‘Itto’, the film’s opening theme.

Watch the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 below.

Per the trailer and the official website for the film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is scheduled to premiere in theatres across Japan from December 24 onwards. International release dates have yet to be announced.

In a recent comment published in Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen director Park Sunghoo revealed that had initially hoped to cover the film’s plot in the anime series itself.

“When I took on the mantle of director, I originally wanted to start the TV anime series with this magnetic story and its fascinating beginnings in Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College,” he wrote via a fan translation.

He also promised that the upcoming film will be one that “fans of the original work will enjoy”.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film is based on the prequel manga of the same name that was officially serialised and published by Viz Media in January 2021.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen premiered in October 2020 and concluded in March 2021, with no news of a second season available just yet.