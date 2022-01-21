Watch the action-packed trailer for upcoming Netflix film ‘Fistful Of Vengeance’

Netflix has shared a new high-octane trailer for its upcoming action film, Fistful Of Vengeance, out February 17.

The film, which stars Indonesian action icon Iko Uwais (The Raid, The Night Comes For Us), is a sequel to the streaming platform’s original 2019 action series, Wu Assassins, and will reportedly pick up where the first season ended.

The trailer sees Kai (Uwais) on a mission to track a dangerous killer in Bangkok with the help of his friends and returning characters Lu Xin (Lewis Tan) and Tommy (Lawrence Kao) – a mission that comes complete with intense hand-to-hand battles and large explosions.

Watch the trailer below.

First released on Netflix in 2019, season one of Wu Assassins followed Kai, a martial artist turned assassin who harnesses the power of a thousand monks as he battles hordes of enemies in order to recover a powerful amulet from the wrong hands.

The series has received critical acclaim for its fight sequences and high-octane choreography. In addition to his leading role, Uwais also served as producer, lead martial arts choreographer and stunt coordinator.

Fistful Of Vengeance is being directed by Roel Reiné, who directed two episodes of the Netflix Original series. The film is written by Cameron Litvack (Quantico) and Yalun Tu (NCIS: Hawaii) – both of whom also collaborated on Wu Assassins.

In other Netflix news, the streaming platform recently announced that it is working on a Hollywood remake of The Raid – which originally starred Iko Uwais – that will be produced by Michael Bay and directed by Patrick Hughes.

Gareth Evans, who directed and wrote the original film, will be involved in Netflix’s remake, this time serving as an executive producer.