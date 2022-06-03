Watch the chilling teaser trailer for ‘Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion’

Indonesian filmmaker Joko Anwar has shared a new teaser for the upcoming sequel to his award-winning horror film Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave), Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion.

The brief 42-second teaser features a girl calling for her mother, while she walks down a corridor of a dark, misty building. The trailer ends with the girl turning around to look at something behind her, with chilling screeches and bell tolls going off.

Anwar’s comments for the teaser, shared on his Instagram page, hints at ominous, hidden messages. “Follow her voice. Take a closer look. Mother calls,” the director captioned the trailer.

Watch the teaser trailer for Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion below.

A previous trailer from Anwar, shared earlier in February, depicted scenes of two pocong, or shroud ghosts, illuminated by a match flame.

Anwar’s Satan’s Slave – first released in 2017 – was a readaptation of a identically-titled 1980 Indonesian horror film, directed by Sisworo Gautama Putra.

Anwar’s film won both critical acclaim and box office success: it bagged seven Festival Film Indonesia awards out of 13 nominations including Best Cinematography, while also garnering 4.2 million viewers by the end of that year, grossing a box office of $16.2 million.

Satan’s Slave 2 was first announced this January. Per CNN Indonesia, the film was originally rumoured by Rapi Films producer Sunil Samtani in September 2019, but was delayed due to Anwar’s other directorial commitments.

Anwar’s recent filmography includes the folk horror film Perempuan Tanah Jahanam (Impetigore) and superhero flick Gundala – which were both released in 2019. The latter film marks the beginning of the BumiLangit Cinematic Universe, a planned film series which will feature other popular Indonesian comic book superheroes. Anwar will serve as executive producer for the series.

In April, Anwar was announced as the director for an upcoming film adaptation of author Charles Beaumont’s 1953 short story, Fritzchen. The film – which has yet to receive a release date – will reportedly blend elements of sci-fi and horror.