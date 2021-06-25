Watch the chilling trailer for Filipino crime thriller ‘Tenement 66’ starring Francine Diaz and Francis Magundayao

A trailer has been released for Filipino director Rae Red’s thriller movie Tenement 66 ahead of its world premiere next month.

According to ABS-CBN, Tenement 66 will make its international debut in South Korea at the annual Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival on July 8 in the Bucheon Choice category. It will later stream on iWant TFC and other ABS-CBN platforms from July 9.

The movie centers on Teban (Francis Magundayao), who moves into the titular residential building with his brother and cousin after his release from prison for petty theft. Though Teban wants to distance himself from a life of crime, he gets pulled back in by Lea (Francine Diaz), who convinces him and another resident (Noel Comia Jr.) to help her rob an elderly neighbour known as Old Man Nando.

The trio, however, get caught by Nando, spurring a violent stand-off. Watch the tense trailer below.

Co-produced by ABS-CBN’s entertainment arm, Dreamscape Entertainment, and Epic Media, Tenement 66 is the second feature film to be directed by Red, following the critically acclaimed Babae at Baril in 2019. It bagged several awards at the QCinema International Film Festival and Gawad Urian Awards, and began streaming on Netflix earlier this month.

Red has also been credited for her screenwriting for Birdshot, which was the Philippines’ entry to the 90th Academy Awards, as well as Neo Manila and Eerie.