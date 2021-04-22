The official trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been released – check it out below.

The third film in the franchise, based on the real-life experiences of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles.

According to an official synopsis, The Devil Made Me Do It “reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even these experienced real-life paranormal investigators.

“One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them far beyond anything they’ve ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.”

Watch the new trailer here:

“I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films,” director James Wan said in a preview of the new film last year.

“It should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”

The film will also star Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be released in cinemas and on HBO Max on June 4.