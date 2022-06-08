Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.

The full synopsis reads: “Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.”

The video shows Naru attempting to evade a bear, before the creature is killed and dragged away by an invisible entity. “Whatever did this,” she says towards the end of the clip, which features a number of high-octane action sequences, “I can kill it.”

Watch the trailer below.

Prey‘s filmmakers were committed to creating an accurate portrayal of the Comanche – and as such, the film features a Native Comanche producer (Jhane Myers) and a cast made up almost entirely of Native and First Nations actors, including Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope (per Hollywood Reporter).

Prey will be the fifth main entry into the Predator franchise, which began with the Arnold Schwarzenegger 1987 film, followed by 1990’s Predator 2, 2010’s Predators and 2018’s The Predator. The series has also crossed over with the Alien franchise in 2004 film Alien vs. Predator and its 2007 sequel Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.

The film be released on streaming platform Hulu in the US on August 5. Disney+ is set to stream Prey internationally.

Elsewhere, an Alien prequel TV series is in the works from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, which will see the xenomorphs take on “white collar workers”.

“You will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved,” Hawley told Vanity Fair last year. “If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?”

He added: “There’s that great Sigourney Weaver line to Paul Reiser where she says, ‘I don’t know which species is worse. At least they don’t fuck each other over for a percentage.’”