Watch the extended prologue for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

The makers of the forthcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion have shared an extended prologue of the upcoming entry in the Jurassic World franchise.

You can watch the full five and a half minute video below, which sees a host of different dinosaurs and pterosaurs living and interacting 65 million years ago.

The footage then flips to the present, with government agents in a helicopter pursuing a T-Rex, before the dinosaur causes carnage as it stampedes through a drive-in cinema.

Jurassic World: Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael, and is scheduled for release on June 10 next year.

It will see Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprise their roles of Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan and Dr. Ellie Sattler, which they first played in 1993’s original Jurassic Park.

Reflecting on the future and eventual end of the film series earlier this year, Trevorrow said “To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told.

“When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way.”

Teasing the forthcoming film, Sam Neill called Dominion it the “best yet.” He tweeted: “Hold onto your hat. Getting’ my old one back this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya.”