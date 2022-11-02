Watch the first official trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

20th Century Studios has released the first full-length trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water – you can watch it above.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip welcomes fans back to the alien planet of Pandora, as well reintroducing the returning Na’vi characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

The highly anticipated follow-up to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster will reportedly have a runtime of three hours and 12 minutes, which is 30 minutes longer than the original.

Earlier this year, Cameron defended the length of the film, saying those who find the runtime too long can simply “get up and go pee”.

Speaking to Empire, the director said he didn’t want to see people complaining about the upcoming sequel’s length when many are quite willing to binge-watch several hours of TV in one sitting.

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours,” he said. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break.

“I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It’s okay to get up and go pee.”

Alongside Worthington and Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephan Lang also return for the sequel. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones.

This is the first of four sequels planned for the original Avatar, with the following three set to be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028 respectively.

And while the third film has already finished filming, Cameron previously suggested that he might not direct the fourth.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be released in cinemas on December 16.