Pinhead returns in the first trailer for Jamie Clayton’s ‘Hellraiser’ reboot

Hulu has revealed the first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot, giving us our best look yet at Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead. You can watch it below.

Directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual, The Night House), the upcoming Hellraiser film is the eleventh instalment in the horror franchise.

This time, the story follows new character Riley (Odessa A’zion), a young woman who comes into possession of the ancient puzzle box that summons the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

In the trailer, we see a number of characters encounter the hellish beings as they attempt to solve the puzzle box. Clayton’s Pinhead then emerges, promising “greater delights await”.

Although the upcoming Hellraiser film is a reboot of the franchise, Bruckner previously clarified that it is not a remake of the 1987 original.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original Hellraiser. It’s too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that? This is a new story in the Hellraiser universe.”

On casting a new star in the iconic role of Pinhead, Bruckner also said he was keen not to “emulate Doug Bradley’s version of the character”.

“What Doug Bradley did with the character is so iconic,” he said. “We didn’t want to do a Doug Bradley impression, we just didn’t think that’s possible to do.

“There will be suffering, but you’re going to get a sense of what Pinhead’s desires might be in a way that hits a little different.”

Hellraiser is based on Clive Barker’s 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart. Barker directed the original film adaptation, which spawned nine sequels, with the last being Hellraiser: Judgment in 2018.

In addition to the upcoming film, Hellraiser will also be adapted for television, with HBO ordering a series in 2020.

Hellraiser is scheduled to be released on Hulu on October 7, 2022.