Watch the first trailer for Kamila Andini’s ‘Before, Now & Then’

The first trailer for Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s film Before, Now & Then has been released ahead of its premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival on February 12.

The trailer, released on Monday (February 7) follows Nana (portrayed by Happy Salma) in a time of personal and political turmoil. Struggling to cope with losing her first husband and child, Nana seeks refuge in a new marriage, this time to a rich playboy.

Watch the trailer for Before, Now & Then below.

Advertisement

Throughout the course of the film, Nana befriends her second husband’s mistress, and has to deal with the aftermath of the events in her life leading up to that point in order to find her own path as a woman in the world.

Director Kamila Andini said of the film to Screen Daily: “[Before, Now & Then] is the story of a woman who is a victim to an era, war, politics, rebellion and patriarchal social life who wants to find the meaning of her own freedom as a woman”.

Following the release of the trailer for Before, Now & Then, esteemed Indonesian director Joko Anwar (Satan’s Slaves, Impetigore) took to social media with praise, saying: “Trailer to Kamila Andini’s Before, Now & Then might be the most haunting, beautiful thing you’ll see this year. I am dying to see this movie”.

Before, Now & Then is set to premiere in completion at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival (aka Berlinale) on February 12, with repeat screenings on February 14, 15, 17, 18 and 20. More information can be found here.

Advertisement

Before, Now & Then marks Andini’s fourth film to date, and the follow-up to her celebrated 2021 film, Yuni. The film, which released on December 9 in Indonesia, received a four-star rating from NME’s Hidzir Junaini, who praised the coming-of-age story for its “cultural specificity and sensitive authenticity” that “elevates Yuni above its contemporaries”.