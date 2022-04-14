Watch the first trailer for Makoto Shinkai’s new movie, ‘Suzume No Tojimari’

The first trailer has been released for Suzume No Tojimari, the next feature film by Makoto Shinkai, the director of the acclaimed film Your Name.

The trailer – released on Tuesday (April 12) – sees lead protagonist Suzume discovering a mysterious door in an abandoned building in the mountains. Upon unlocking the door, she finds that it acts as a portal that will unleash calamity on her world.

Watch the trailer for Suzume No Tojimari below.

The trailer’s release comes just days after it was announced that the highly anticipated film will be released in Japan on November 11. Plans for the film’s wide release across the rest of the world have yet to be revealed.

Makoto Shinkai first announced Suzume No Tojimari in December. He hinted that the film would combine elements of “a modern adventure story and an action movie”. The film’s synopsis reveals that Suzume and an unnamed partner must race against time to shut and lock all the mysterious doors that they discover to save the world.

Shinkai is best known for films like Your Name and Weathering With You. Your Name, first released in 2016, enjoyed massive global success, becoming the third highest-grossing anime film of all time the year of its release. A live-action remake with Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot studio is currently in the works.