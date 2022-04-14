Watch the first trailer for Makoto Shinkai’s new movie, ‘Suzume No Tojimari’

The first trailer has been released for Suzume No Tojimari, the next feature film by Makoto Shinkai, the director of the acclaimed film Your Name.
- READ MORE: The 10 best Asian films of 2021
The trailer – released on Tuesday (April 12) – sees lead protagonist Suzume discovering a mysterious door in an abandoned building in the mountains. Upon unlocking the door, she finds that it acts as a portal that will unleash calamity on her world.
Watch the trailer for Suzume No Tojimari below.
The trailer’s release comes just days after it was announced that the highly anticipated film will be released in Japan on November 11. Plans for the film’s wide release across the rest of the world have yet to be revealed.
―新ビジュアル解禁＆公開日決定—#新海誠 監督 最新作
『#すずめの戸締まり』
ヒロイン #すずめ （鈴芽）の
ビジュアルが初お披露目✨
少しだけ開いた扉と小さな木製の椅子
が意味するものとは…🚪
そして公開日が11月11日(金)に決定👏
動き出した本作にご期待ください！！ pic.twitter.com/GMoKZc3FyY
— 映画『すずめの戸締まり』公式 (@suzume_tojimari) April 8, 2022
Makoto Shinkai first announced Suzume No Tojimari in December. He hinted that the film would combine elements of “a modern adventure story and an action movie”. The film’s synopsis reveals that Suzume and an unnamed partner must race against time to shut and lock all the mysterious doors that they discover to save the world.
Shinkai is best known for films like Your Name and Weathering With You. Your Name, first released in 2016, enjoyed massive global success, becoming the third highest-grossing anime film of all time the year of its release. A live-action remake with Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot studio is currently in the works.