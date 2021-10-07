Watch the first trailer for ‘Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin’

The first trailer for upcoming found footage horror Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin has been released.

The new film, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+, is a reboot of the lucrative Blumhouse franchise. According to producer Jason Blum himself, the franchise “was tired” and said that “there was no way to continue the road that we’d been down.”

“I really encouraged all the creative people involved to think of something new,” he told Collider.

“A lot of people who are going to go see the new Paranormal Activity were three years old when the first Paranormal Activity came out, so they don’t even know from those older movies.

“I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago.”

Watch the trailer for the film below:

Though plot details have been kept light, the trailer shows that the film will follow an adopted young woman (Emily Bader) who visits an Amish community in the hopes of finding her biological parents.

Upon arriving she finds that paranormal forces are at play, and mysterious circumstances surround the fate of her mother.

A feature-length documentary on the franchise called Unknown Dimension: The Story Of Paranormal Activity will also be released on Paramount+ to coincide with the film’s release. The documentary will aim to “provide fans a deep dive into the making of the ‘Paranormal Activity’ films with interviews, never-before-seen footage.”

Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin will stream on Paramount+ on October 29.