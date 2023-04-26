Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are both Batman in new ‘The Flash’ trailer

Warners Bros. has shared a new trailer for The Flash, the upcoming debut film adaptation of the long-standing DC superhero.

The trailer, released April 25, follows on from the original trailer in February – which gave fans their first look at Michael Keaton’s return to portraying Batman, following on from his early-90s run as the caped crusader in 1990’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns.

The new trailer opens on a shot of Wayne Manor, leading to the Bat-Cave and a series of vintage Batman costumes. This later leads to a look at Michael Keaton portraying Bruce Wayne for the first time in over 30 years. “I lost my parents,” Wayne says to Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen – the real-life identity of The Flash.

“That pain made me who I am. I spent a lifetime trying to right the wrongs of the past, as if fighting crimes would bring my parents back. You actually did it.”

The trailer also features Ben Affleck as the Bruce Wayne/Batman from Allen’s timeline, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Michael Shannon as General Zod. Watch it above.

The Flash premiered at CinemaCon, where the new trailer was also unveiled, ahead of its June 16 cinematic release. It follows multiple delays on the film’s production and development, including directorial changes and controversy surrounding the behaviour of Miller – who will reportedly not portray Allen/The Flash after the release of this film. Affleck has also confirmed that his appearance in The Flash as Batman/Wayne will be his last.