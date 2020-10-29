Watch the intense trailer for Netflix’s new South Korean thriller ‘The Call’

Netflix has released the trailer for upcoming South Korean thriller film The Call starring Park Shin-Hye (#Alive) and Jeon Jong-Seo (Burning).

Directed by Lee Chung-Hyun, the film revolves around Seo-Yeon (Park), who answers a phone call from Young-Sook (Jeon), a woman living 20 years in the past. The two become friends before Seo Yeon finds out she’s talking to a serial killer.

Watch the dramatic trailer below.

The film will premiere on Netflix on November 27. The Call was supposed to premiere in South Korean theatres in March, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference last February, Park said she got goosebumps from reading the script for The Call. “There are stories that stimulate my imagination as I read on. They make me wonder how alike or different those imaginations will be when the stories are actualised on the set,” she said, as quoted by The Korea Herald.

The Call marks Park’s return to the big screen after her role in the 2017 drama film Heart Blackened. She also starred in the 2020 Netflix zombie flick #Alive alongside Yoo Ah-In.

In the same press conference, Jeon described her character Young-Sook as “always emotionally overheated and is seemingly violent and aggressive.”

Jeon is well-known for her debut role as Hae-Mi in the 2018 psychological thriller Burning. She won Best New Performer at the Asian Film Critics Association Awards in the same year for the role.

Director Lee shared during the press conference that he watched Burning three times in cinemas, which led him to cast Jeon for the role of Young-Sook.

In 2015, Lee directed the thriller Bargain, a film about a middle-aged man who has sexual relations with a high school girl. It was an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016.