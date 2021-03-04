Watch ‘The Shining’ re-cut as a classic ’90s sitcom

The Shining has been re-cut as a ’90s sitcom – watch the transformation below.

In the new version, the iconic horror classic from 1980 is turned into a lighthearted show, turning the Overlook Hotel from a living hell to something altogether more pleasant.

Watch the new version, featuring a jovial opening credits sequence for the imagined show, below.

A new sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, was released in 2019. A four-star NME review of the film said: “For the most part, Doctor Sleep is a thrilling, nostalgia-fuelled ride that does its best to appease fans of the original, as well as those brought up on newer King flicks like Pet Sematary and It: Chapter Two.

“However, you can’t help but feel this adaptation has more in common with the latter than The Shining. It’s much cleaner narratively and the inevitable twist is sort of predictable.”

In other news, HBO recently announced that a new series called Overlook is on the way – inspired by The Shining.

Produced by J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson – head of Bad Robot television – the show is described as “a horror-thriller series that explores the untold stories of the Overlook Hotel, the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.”

Another show given the ’90s sitcom spoof treatment recently was Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, entitled Grogu Pains.

With a title that plays on the recently-revealed real name of Baby Yoda, the creation uses a catalogue of sitcom cliches.