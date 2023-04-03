Watch the stars of ‘Freaks and Geeks’ reunite in ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ ad

The fantasy film Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves reunited the Freaks and Geeks cast for the movie’s promotional ad.

The ad shows co-director John Francis Daley with his former co-stars Samm Levine and Martin Starr – who often played the board game Dungeons and Dragons in the 1999 hit series.

The new promotional clip for the film takes place 23 years later and shows the trio having lost track of time fighting magical creatures, which leads Levine to wonder “if his parents are still alive.”

Elsewhere in the commercial, Levine asked if the game should be made into a movie – leading all three to break out laughing. “That would never work,” Levine replied, before Daley called it “the stupidest idea in the world:.

“I hope that never happens,” Levine added, with Daley aggreeing: “It won’t.”

Daley incorporated the board game with the promotion of the film, having spoken of first falling in love with the franchise after playing it as a child.

The ad was released on Dungeons & Dragons Movie Twitter account captioned: “Time flies when you play D&D”

Fans of Freaks & Geeks claimed that the commercial influenced them to purchase a ticket for the movie. One Twitter user commented: "I was gonna see this movie already. But now I'm gonna watch it EVEN harder" Another agreed: "This has solidified my ticket purchase to this movie. Good job by all." "Not only am I going to see the #DnDMovie AGAIN, I now want to go watch #FreaksandGeeks AGAIN," another fan added. Although the series only lasted one season due to low ratings, the show went on to become a cult classic and gain a loyal fan base throughout the years.

Based on the iconic 1974 board game of the same name, the live-action fantasy follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who partake in an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic. However, the plan goes wrong when they run into the wrong people.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is produced by Jeremy Latcham and stars Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head.

NME wrote in a four-star review that: “It’s a little formulaic in places, but on the flip side, it pulls some really weird moments out of its sack. Like the scene with Holga’s ex-lover – a bizarre-but-brilliant A-list cameo. In the Hollywood fairground, this ride will leave you dizzy and delighted.”

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is in cinemas now.