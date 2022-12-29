Watch the teaser trailer for Disney’s upcoming Stan Lee documentary

Disney has confirmed a documentary about Marvel legend Stan Lee is due to be released next year.

Announcing the documentary on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel Entertainment wrote: “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.”

The documentary is due for release in 2023 via Disney+.

Advertisement

A brief teaser trailer brings together a series of Lee’s cameos from various Marvel movies. Check it out below.

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022

Lee helped create several Marvel superheroes, including Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury and The Avengers.

Stan Lee passed away In November 2018 aged 95.

Alongside the news of the documentary, Disney also confirmed a month-long celebration of Stan Lee’s life.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn wrote: “Happy 100th Birthday to Stan Lee. You are missed, my friend.”

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to an old friend and mentor,” wrote Dwayne Johnson. “As I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he was always so supportive and encouraging which blew me away. His kindness really moved me. Years later I got to say thank you.”

Happy Heavenly Birthday to an old friend and mentor @TheRealStanLee

As I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he was always so supportive and encouraging which blew me away.

His kindness really moved me.

Years later I got to say thank you

🙏🏾❤️

Stan would’ve been 100 today 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2q56lYCZD4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 29, 2022

Kevin Smith also took to Twitter to pay tribute. “Today, Stan Lee would’ve turned 100 years old! The Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making Mallrats with him, we actually became friends,” Smith wrote. “I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior!”

Following his death, Marvel shared a Stan Lee quote that read: “I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realise: entertainment is one of the most important things in people’s lives. Without it, they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you’re able to entertain, you’re doing a good thing.”

Earlier this month, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were told that a Spider-Man 4 was all but confirmed, but they might have a bit of a wait to see it.