Watch the trailer for ‘Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens’, new Netflix film starring Iqbaal Ramadhan

Netflix has dropped a trailer and release date for the upcoming Indonesian film Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens starring Iqbaal Ramadhan (also known as a member of the band Svmmerdose).

The trailer, which arrived today (May 24), previews the emotional journey 19-year-old Ali (Iqbaal) goes on from Jakarta to New York City to find his mother (Marissa Anita), who left him when he was a toddler to pursue her dreams in the Big Apple.

It also introduces the funny, warm-hearted cast of characters (Nirina Zubir, Tika Panggabean, Asri Welas, Happy Salma, Aurora Ribero) he meets along the way.

See the trailer for Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens below:

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens will premiere globally on Netflix on June 17. The film was penned by screenwriter Gina S. Noer and directed by Lucky Kuswandi, who is also working on 108 Days, a fictional drama about a school sexual assault scandal.

Iqbaal Ramadhan is also due to appear in the Angga Dwimas Sasongko heist film Mencuri Raden Saleh, which revealed its cast last week.

He also recently returned to music as half of the indie R&B band Svmmerdose, who released their latest EP ‘Yeah Yeah Youth’ last month. The EP arrived two years after the release of their 2019 debut album, ‘She / Her / Hers’.