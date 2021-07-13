Watch the trailer for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s new film, ‘Memoria’, starring Tilda Swinton

The first trailer for Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s new film, Memoria, has been released, ahead of its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (July 15).

Tilda Swinton stars in Weerasethakul’s first English-language film, which arrives six years after his last feature, Cemetery of Splendour, which also premiered at Cannes. Memoria is set for wider release later this year, including a US release by film distributor NEON (Parasite, I, Tonya).

The film stars Swinton as a Scottish woman who travels to Bogotá, Colombia to visit her sister, who is unwell. She befriends an archeologist who oversees a century-long construction project tunnelling through the Andes mountain range. Swinton’s character, however, starts to get increasingly disturbed by mysterious loud sounds that disrupt her sleep.

Watch the trailer for ‘Memoria’ below.

Memoria was shot in Colombia, a first for Weerasethakul — whose previous films were primarily filmed in his home country of Thailand.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director said he was inspired by his travels to the South American country, where he found himself developing symptoms of Exploding Head Syndrome. “It’s a medical condition where you just hear a loud noise — in the morning mostly, when you’re waking up,” he said. “So that accompanied me during the trip.”

As for working with Swinton, the director told La Tempestad (via IndieWire) last year: “I wrote this movie with her in mind knowing that she is an actress who needs no explanation. In fact, it was she who showed me this character. The experience was very significant and I really appreciate that.”

Swinton is currently in attendance at Cannes, where she stars in three films screening at the festival: Memoria, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and drama sequel The Souvenir Part II.

Since its premiere yesterday (July 12), The French Dispatch has already garnered critical acclaim, with one critic calling it “Wes Anderson’s best-looking film”.

Weerasethakul is notable for winning the Palme D’Or prize in 2010 for his career-defining film, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Previous Lives, which was the first Thai film to receive the honour.