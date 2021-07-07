Watch the trailer for ‘My Amanda’, starring Alessandra de Rossi and Piolo Pascual

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming Filipino film My Amanda.

The romance film stars Filipino actors Alessandra de Rossi and Piolo Pascual as its leads, and features Luz Valdez, KC Montero and Helga Krapf in supporting roles.

My Amanda is a film about two close friends, TJ (Pascual) and Amanda (de Rossi), who share every aspect of the lives and a strong, nearly familial bond even as their lives change. The film is set to premiere on Netflix globally on July 15.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for My Amanda, which promises intimate but also emotionally heavy scenes between its leads:

Besides playing the lead roles, both de Rossi and Pascual are also listed as co-producers of My Amanda. De Rossi also makes her directorial debut with this film and wrote the screenplay.

Besides her acting, de Rossi has also dabbled in music. She made her debut in 2012 with her independently released album ‘Adrift’, which she reissued earlier this February as a remastered album via Lilystars Records.

My Amanda is the latest among a series of Southeast Asian works premiering on Netflix in recent months. Last month, Indonesian dramedy Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens, starring Iqbaal Ramadhan, as well as Filipino animated series Trese both premiered on the streaming platform.