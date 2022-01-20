Watch the trailer for Netflix’s new Thai sci-fi romance film, ‘AI Love You’

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Thai romantic comedy film, AI Love You.

READ MORE: The 10 best Asian films of 2021

Set in a futuristic world where buildings are upgraded with artificial intelligence, AI Love You follows Lana – portrayed by Baifern Pimchanok (Suddenly It’s Magic, Friend Zone) – who goes on a date with Bobby – played by Mario Maurer (Bangkok Assassins, Pee Mak) – a chauvinist who rushes the date to its conclusion in order to get her back to his place.

Lana complains about Bobby to Dob, her building’s AI, which confesses its love for her. Dob’s AI is reported as faulty, and Bobby is tasked to reset the building’s code – only for Dob to take over Bobby’s body to pursue a relationship with Lana.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for AI Love You, which lands on February 15 to mark Valentine’s Day, below.

AI Love You marks the first time in a decade that Thai actors Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok have starred in a film together. They first appeared together in the 2010 hit teen romantic comedy film, Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

AI Love You is directed by Thai-French actor and filmmaker David Asavanond (Tom Yum Goong) in his directorial debut and writer-creator Stephan Zlotescu (True Skin, Omeebo).

In other recent Netflix news, yesterday the streaming giant announced a slate of over 20 Korean dramas and films set to premiere on the platform this year. Among the releases are highly anticipated apocalyptic zombie series All Of Us Are Dead on January 28, and Twenty Five Twenty One, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and Forecasting Love and Weather.