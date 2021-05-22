Watch the trailer for Nick Broomfield’s new Suge Knight documentary, ‘Last Man Standing’

The first trailer has been released for new documentary Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders Of Biggie & Tupac – watch it below.

Directed by Nick Broomfield, the new film is the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2002 film Biggie & Tupac; it is set to be released on July 2 following a worldwide premiere on June 30.

A synopsis for the Dogwoof film reads: “Suge Knight, the former CEO of legendary rap music label Death Row Records was recently sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter in a long line of violent crimes not typically associated with a highly successful record executive.

“Last Man Standing takes a look at Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings as well as an association with corrupt L.A. police officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers, Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.”

Broomfield, who is also behind the infamous 1998 documentary Kurt & Courtney, presents “compelling new evidence showing the involvement of the LAPD” in the murders of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. and “their attempt to conceal evidence”.

You can watch the trailer for Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders Of Biggie & Tupac below:

Broomfield said of Last Man Standing: “After finishing Biggie & Tupac in 2002 I became increasingly troubled by the treatment of LAPD detective Russell Poole who had come up with evidence that LAPD officers were involved in the hit on Biggie Smalls. “Russell was vilified by the LAPD and over the years I watched as his health and wellbeing declined. In August 2015 Russell died of a massive heart attack during a meeting at the LA Sheriff’s headquarters where he was still arguing his theory of the Biggie Smalls murder. It was a tragic end that Russell didn’t deserve, however a few years later people started talking more freely after Suge Knight (whom Russell accused of commissioning the hit) was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2018. Advertisement “I believed in Russell and I believed in his theory, and people who had never spoken before, who didn’t know Russell Poole, came forward with new evidence never heard before that supports his allegations that LAPD officers were involved.” You can buy tickets for the film here.

Meanwhile, Death Row Records has reissued the soundtrack for Above The Rim on cassette as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, featuring rare 2Pac track ‘Pain’.