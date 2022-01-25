Watch the trailer for Sundance prize-winning Thai film, ‘One For The Road’

A new trailer has been released for the Sundance prize-winning Thai film One For The Road.

Produced by celebrated Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai (In The Mood For Love, Chungking Express), the film is slated for domestic release in Thailand on February 10, over a year after it premiered and won a jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021.

One For The Road, directed by Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya, tells the story of one last road trip between a bartender and his cancer-stricken best friend. The trailer shows them reconciling after years of not being in contact and discovering hidden feelings of resentment, grief and more.

Watch the trailer for One For The Road below.

One For The Road stars Thanapob “Tor” Thanapob as a bartender named Boss and Natara “Ice” Nopparatayapon as the terminally ill Aood. Other cast members include singer-songwriter Violette Wautier, Ploi Horwang, Siraphun “Noon” Wattanajinda and Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying in supporting roles.

Last January, One For The Road premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision.

The trailer comes three weeks after a lyric video was released for the film’s theme song, ‘Nobody Knows’, performed by STAMP and Christopher Chu.

Director Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya is best known for his 2017 film Bad Genius, which was the highest-grossing Thai film of that year. The film won in 12 categories at Thai’s Suphannahong National Film Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

In other Wong Kar-Wai related news, last week global streaming platform MUBI made available to Malaysian viewers a seven-film collection from the director, five of which have been restored in 4K resolution.