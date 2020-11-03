Watch the trailer for whimsical Singaporean film ‘Tiong Bahru Social Club’

Singaporean film Tiong Bahru Social Club has released its first trailer, ahead of its arrival in local cinemas this December.

The film is a whimsical and satirical depiction of protagonist Ah Bee’s journey with the mysterious, cult-like Tiong Bahru Social Club, a “data-driven project to create the happiest neighbourhood in the world”.

Tiong Bahru Social Club marks the directorial debut of Tan Bee Thiam, who said the movie was inspired by the “cosy, happiness-inducing feeling of the iconic neighbourhood” of Tiong Bahru in Singapore, and serves as a tribute to its unique architecture and communal feel.

Watch the trailer below.

Producer Huang Junxiang said of the film via a press release: “We hope people will enjoy the film once we bring it to its home turf as well. It is a very special Singaporean piece so anyone who loves great art direction and reality sparkled with imagination should be in for a treat”.

Tiong Bahru Social Club premiered via the Window On Asian Cinema category at the 25th Busan International Film Festival late last month, and has been selected to screen at several upcoming film festivals across Asia through December.

Its upcoming screenings including the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in November and the Malaysia International Film Festival in December. Later this month, it will serve as the Opening Film at the 31st Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF).

The film will compete for Best Film, Best Director and Best Performance at the SGIFF’s Asian Feature Film Competition as well. It is also nominated for SGIFF’s Youth Jury Prize.

The film is scheduled to begin screening in Golden Village cinemas across Singapore from December 10 onwards, making it just the third Singapore movie to premiere in 2020.