Watch the trailer for ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2’

The official trailer for Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 has dropped, and it’s set to be another gore fest.

It will serve as a sequel to the 2023 slasher movie, which reimagined the characters of A.A. Milne’s children’s stories, adapting them into bloodthirsty killers.

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Scott Jeffrey, the sequel will feature the group of well known characters – Winnie The Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger, as they find their lives in danger after Christopher Robin reveals their existence.

Another tale of savagery and mayhem, it is expected to be a gory, bloody slasher, certainly not suitable for children. The vengeful Pooh can be seen in the trailer using a variety of deadly weapons including bear traps, chainsaws and knives to carry out his killing spree.

The trailer also seems to show Christopher Robin having a type of psychological examination, reflecting on childhood trauma, before the savagery commences and details of the story are revealed.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 is set to star Four Weddings And A Funeral’s Simon Callow, The Boys In The Boat’s Alec Newman, along with Scott Chambers, Eddy Mackenzie, Marcus Massey, and Ryan Oliva.

The film’s creature and gore designer was Shaune Harrison, who previously worked on both the Harry Potter and Game Of Thrones franchises, and the Pooh’s frightening prosthetics in the film reportedly cost more than $20,000 (£15,900).

In a one-star review of the original film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood And Honey, James Mottram at NME wrote: “For anyone concerned this might ruin their childhood memories (Frake-Waterfield apparently received death threats when the project was announced), fear not. Dressed in dungarees and a lumberjack shirt, Pooh looks nothing like how you’ll remember him from the Disney cartoons”.

Mottram observed that the movie was packed with “every horror sub-genre going. Young women trapped in a remote woodland location? Check. Freaky Deliverance-style locals on hand? Yep. Grim Texas Chainsaw Massacre-esque murders? You got it.”