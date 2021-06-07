Watch the unsettling teaser for South Korean occult thriller ‘The 8th Night’

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming South Korean thriller film, The 8th Night.

The film, directed by newcomer Kim Tae-hyung, tells the story of a retired exorcist returning to work alongside a detective and a young monk in order to stop two demonic entities from uniting.

The teaser reveals the impending unification of the Black and Red demonic entities, which have already left a stream of bodies in their wake. While the film’s protagonists can’t stop the demons from returning, they have eight days to stop the entities from joining forces and destroying the world.

Watch the unsettling teaser trailer below.

The 8th Night features an ensemble cast including Lee Sung Min (Incomplete Life), Park Hae Joon (Arthdal Chronicles), Kim Yoo Jung (Love In The Moonlight) and Nam Da Reum (Start-Up).

Lee Sung Min will portray Park Jin Soo, the film’s exorcist who is forced to come out of retirement. Park Hae Joon will take on the role of violent crimes detective Kim Ho Tae. Kim Yoo Jung has been cast as a mysterious girl who holds a crucial key to solving the mystery, while Nam Da Reum will portray the young monk Chung Seok.

The 8th Day is set to arrive on Netflix worldwide on July 2 with a runtime of 115 minutes. It was initially set for release in 2020 but was reportedly delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.