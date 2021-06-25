Watch the vibrant trailer for new Netflix anime film, ‘Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop’

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for an upcoming anime film, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop.

The romance movie will stream globally on Netflix as a platform exclusive from July 22, the same date the film is set to air in Japanese theatres. The film is directed by Kyohei Ishiguro, whose previous works include the smash-hit tragedy Your Lie In April, as well as films like Children of the Whales.

The narrative of Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop revolves around a meeting between Cherry, “a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku”, and Smile, “a bubbly but self-conscious girl”, as they share “a brief, magical summer”. The trailer highlights the film’s vibrant artistic style, capturing the protagonists in idyllic countrysides and summer fairs.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for the film here:

Newcomers Ichikawa Somegorou and Hana Sugisaki will voice Cherry and Smile, respectively. Beyond the two protagonists, the film’s supporting cast also features an A-list slate of voice actors, including Hanae Natsuki (Demon Slayer), Hiroshi Kamiya (Attack on Titan, One Piece) and Maaya Sakamoto (Black Butler).

The film was overseen by Flying Dog, the anime production studio behind hits like Samurai Champloo and The Ancient Magus’ Bride. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is part of the studio’s tenth-anniversary commemorations.

Its screenplay was written by Dai Sato, whose resume includes Champloo as well as cult favourites including Cowboy Bebop and Eureka Seven.

Advertisement

On the musical front, the film’s theme song comes courtesy of Tokyo indie rock band Never Young Beach, while city pop legend Taeko Ohnuki will contribute an insert song, ‘Yamazakura’. Meanwhile, Kensuke Ushio, aka Agraph, (Devilman Crybaby, A Silent Voice, Japan Sinks 2020) will score the film.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop continues Netflix’s foray into anime in 2021. During its Geeked Week on June 11, the streaming giant offered glimpses into three new anime projects. These included samurai film Bright: Samurai Soul, which Kyohei Ishiguro will also be directing.

Meanwhile, the Filipino animated series Trese made its debut on Netflix earlier this month, following the April release of LeSean Thomas’ Yasuke, which featured a Flying Lotus soundtrack and voice work by LaKeith Stanfield.