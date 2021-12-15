Watch the trailer for ‘Special Delivery’, starring ‘Parasite”s Park So-dam

A new trailer for upcoming South Korean crime action movie Special Delivery starring actress Park So-dam has been released.

In the upcoming action movie, Parasite actress Park So-dam stars as Eun-ha, a special delivery driver who delivers anything to anyone for the right price with a 100 per cent success rate. A series of unexpected events occur when she carries a child in her car while being pursued by police.

“Where’s the destination? You can think of it as she’ll deliver anything that the postal service won’t. She’s not picky about the package or the method. It’s a type of special delivery,” says a voiceover in the new trailer, as translated by Soompi, as scenes of Park’s character changing her license plates and preparing for a delivery play.

Eun-ha then gets into a beat-up car, effortlessly drifting through the night and speeding through tight alleys as she is pursued by several people. “She hasn’t even been caught once?” says police officer Kyung-pil, played by Song Sae-byeok (Possesed, My Mister).

The trailer cuts to several scenes of the exciting pursuit as captions flash across the screen: “100 per cent success rate. Special delivery driver Park So-dam. This January 2022, the most thrilling special delivery will begin.”

Special Delivery was written and directed by Park Dae-min, who is known for his work on the 2016 period comedy film Seondal: The Man Who Sells The River. Park is also joined by producer Joo Seung-hwan.

Earlier this week, Park’s agency Artist Company announced in a statement to E-Daily that the actress had been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer during a regular health check-up. The company did not reveal when the diagnosis took place, but noted that Park has since undergone surgery to treat the condition under the recommendation of her doctor.