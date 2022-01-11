Watch trailer for Steven Soderbergh thriller ‘KIMI’ starring Zoë Kravitz

A trailer has been released for Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming tech thriller KIMI.

The film stars Zoë Kravitz as an agoraphobic tech worker in Seattle who discovers evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream – only to be met with resistance when she tries to report her findings to her company.

KIMI also stars Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford and Rita Wilson. You can watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

The film is set to be released on February 10, 2022 on HBO Max in the US. A UK release date is yet to be announced.

KIMI is directed by Soderbergh from a script written by David Koepp, who also served as a producer alongside Michael Polaire.

Soderbergh’s previous film, No Sudden Move, was also released exclusively on HBO Max last year. The American period crime thriller starred Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin and Ray Liotta.

Cheadle hinted last year that Soderbergh is working on a new Ocean’s movie. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “We were talking about it [after Ocean’s Thirteen], and then Bernie [Mac] passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it.’

Advertisement

“But I just did a movie with Steven and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

Soderbergh directed the original film Ocean’s Eleven in 2001 before he released two sequels: Ocean’s Twelve in 2004 and Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007. In 2018 an all-female spin-off Ocean’s Eight was released, which was produced by Soderbergh.