‘Watchmen’ writer to pen script for Marvel’s ‘Blade’ reboot

Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been recruited by Marvel to pen the script for the studio’s forthcoming Blade reboot.

The reboot will see Mahershala Ali follow in the footsteps of Wesley Snipes, who starred as Blade in the original trilogy of vampire hunter movies between 1998 and 2004.

The movies also starred Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Dorff, Sanaa Lathan, Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film – which is yet to receive a firm release date – will be written by Osei-Kuffour, who also recently worked on Amazon Prime Video‘s Al Pacino-starring series Hunters.

The outlet also says the title will be Blade, the Vampire Slayer.

In a recent interview, Ali says that he approached Marvel Studios about starring in the film, telling The Tight Rope: “Since they were having conversations about bringing it back into being, I just wanted to be considered for it because I had definitely a connection, at least in my mind, to Wesley Snipes going back to high school.

“People use to joke and say that we looked alike and all this stuff. Sometimes people try to throw a little dig on you, they call me his character name. They call me Shadow from [Spike Lee jazz drama] Mo’ Better Blues or whatever, right?”

He added: “I just brought it up as someone who really wanted to take on that [Blade] role and tackle that. I love that it’s darker. That’s all in terms of tone. He’s a little bit darker than some of the other ones and so that element was attractive to me.”

Upon the announcement of Ali’s casting in the reboot, Wesley Snipes tweeted for upset fans to “chillaaxx” about Ali’s casting, before sharing further thoughts on the news.

“I’m happy for him to be considered. I’m happy for them looking at him. Flattery… what do they say? Imitation is the best form of flattery.

“I’m appreciative of getting the love, and [that] I’ve created something that others want to carry on and maybe put their own stamp on it.”