‘Welcome To Wrexham’: Watch the trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’ documentary series

Welcome To Wrexham has revealed a new trailer, giving us a glimpse of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of the Welsh football club.

Executive produced by Reynolds and McElhenney themselves, the original series will arrive exclusively on Disney+ on August 26 in the UK, premiering with back-to-back half-hour episodes.

The new docuseries will follow the two actor’s acquisition of Wrexham AFC in 2020, as they receive a “crash course” in football club ownership.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, the pair are familiarised with their new surroundings as they examine the facilities, meet the fans and attend their first football match.

The official synopsis for the series reads: Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world.

“Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

It continues: “In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other.

“From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

In December last year, FX released a teaser trailer for the docuseries, which featured the cast of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.