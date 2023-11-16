Wes Anderson starts film club where members can “deepen their journey” through cinema

Wes Anderson has helped launch a new digital film club, alongside guest curators Ethan Hawke and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Indian Paintbrush, Anderson’s longtime producing partners, have revealed Galerie – a digital hub which gives subscribers access to original videos, in-depth essays and live events fronted by leading filmmakers.

As noted on the website, Galerie will see a rotating selection of curators “be your guide as you expand and deepen your journey through film alongside a vibrant community where everyone is invited to exchange ideas and expand their knowledge”.

“Great cinema is all around us, but in this ever-changing landscape it can be difficult to find when navigating algorithms,” the website’s description reads. “We envisioned Galerie as an oasis inhabited by people who value substance over abundance, where curiosity can thrive and meaningful conversation is given the space to grow.”

Other confirmed contributors include Taylor Russell, Mike Mills, Ed Lachman, Karyn Kusama, Ari Wegner and Duke Johnson. Subscriptions cost $10 (£8) per month.

Speaking about the club (via IndieWire), Indian Paintbrush founder Steven Rales said: “Amidst the media clutter overwhelming all of us, we are delighted to introduce Galerie as a unique sanctuary for discovering cinema differently.

“Galerie offers the opportunity to explore the indelible contributions of those more and less visible in the filmmaking endeavour, as well we an avenue to converse and learn about the many attributes of this cherished medium.”

Indian Paintbrush has produced and financed all of Anderson’s films since 2007’s The Darjeeling Limited, including Asteroid City and The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar.

In a four-star review of the latter, NME described the short film as a “nirvana for fans of both Roald Dahl and Anderson,” adding: “Some can find this style cloying, but it suits this glorified short perfectly, never outstaying its welcome.”