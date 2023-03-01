Wes Anderson thinks these are the best movies ever made

Wes Anderson has shared a list of his favourite films of all time.

The director, known for films The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Royal Tenenbaums, revealed his favourite films of all time in a poll for Sight And Sound magazine.

Since 1952, the magazine has asked various filmmakers every decade for their lists of the greatest films of all time. As part of the Winter 2022-23 issue, directors like Anderson, Barry Jenkins, Ari Aster and Luca Guadagnino were invited to contribute their favourites.

While Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey was named the overall favourite from the collective votes, Anderson’s personal list consisted entirely of French cinema.

You can check out Anderson’s top 10 list below.

1. La Grande Illusion (1937)

2. Quai des Orfèvres (1947)

3. The Earrings Of Madame de… (1953)

4. Vivre Sa Vie (1962)

5. The Man Who Loved Women (1977)

6. Loulou (1980)

7. Vagabond (1985)

8. Olivier, Olivier (1992)

9. It All Starts Today (1999)

10. Kings And Queen (2004)

The director’s top pick, La Grande Illusion, is directed by Jean Renoir. The film follows a group of French officers as they plot to escape a prisoner-of-war camp during World War I. It’s widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, and was ranked 35 in Empire’s The 100 Best Films Of World Cinema in 2019.

His other picks might also be surprising to those familiar with Anderson’s brand of whimsy. Quai des Orfèvres is a police procedural crime drama, while Vagabond follows a young woman who wanders through southern France during a bleak winter.

Anderson’s next film is Asteroid City, starring Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Steve Carell. The romantic comedy drama takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955 as residents gather for a junior stargazer convention that’s disrupted by world-changing events.

Asteroid City is scheduled to be released in US cinemas on June 23.