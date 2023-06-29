Wes Anderson is afraid to look at your TikTok tributes: “Is this really how people see my films?”

Filmmaker Wes Anderson has said he’s afraid to look at people’s TikTok tributes of his films.

During a new interview with Le Monde, Anderson opened up about the new trend on the video streaming platform, which has seen users turning everyday content into Anderson-esque footage using elements of his signature style.

Anderson told the publication he wasn’t a fan of the the videos, saying: “I protect myself from that. I’d be afraid to think: ‘Is this really how people see my films?'”

He did say that he was a fan of the Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram account, which posts photos that look like they are from an Anderson film. “It’s one of the only tributes that touched me! They’re beautiful photos of places I’d like to have been,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson opened up about his his next project saying that it will have a more “linear” narrative.

He explained: “My next feature film will be linear,” he said. He also said it will feature the film’s star Benicio Del Toro “in every shot.” He said it’s a film “bout espionage, a father-daughter relationship” and has “a rather dark tone.”

In a four-star review of Asteroid City, NME wrote: “It’s not quite Area 51, but Anderson and co-writer Roman Coppola have great fun with the idea, channeling 1950s B-movie vibes. Like all of Anderson’s work, it’s very affectionate, even if every camera move appears to have been calculated with the precision of a mathematical equation.

“The Anderson faithful will certainly be rewarded by a lush-looking film and a [big] cast…Best of all, Jason Schwartzman – now on his seventh Anderson movie – gets a juicy role for his favourite director. Seeing the two of them together again feels like perfect harmony.”

Asteroid City is showing in cinemas now.