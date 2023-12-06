Wes Anderson TikToks among top trends of 2023

The aesthetic of Wes Anderson has been named one of TikTok’s biggest trends in 2023, according to a new report from the video-sharing platform.

TikTok shared its annual Year on TikTok report today (December 6) which reveals the most-viewed trends on its site.

The Wes Anderson trend saw users make and post videos using the distinctive aesthetic of the US director who released his film Asteroid City this year.

According to TikTok’s report, they wrote: “This year, we loved acting like we were in a Wes Anderson film.”

To achieve the style, users applied filters, colour grading and a symmetry that is often associated with Anderson’s unique style of filmmaking.

You can see some examples of the trend here:

In more Anderson news, the director said that he thought his 1996 directorial debut Bottle Rocket was a “disaster”.

The Oscar-nominated director, who recently helmed the short Netflix film The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, made the confession while talking to attendees at the Lumière Film Festival (via Variety), and added that he wouldn’t have made it had he known how much audiences were going to hate it.

The film centres on the character of Anthony (Luke Wilson) just as he’s released from a mental hospital, only to find that his wacky friend Dignan (Owen C. Wilson) is determined to begin an outrageous crime spree.

Anderson said of the film: “I had an idea of what I wanted to do, and no one could convince me that we shouldn’t do it, my confidence was the highest, then. When we finally made it and showed it to an audience, they hated it. I was so shocked, it was a disaster.”

He continued: “But that changed me: Had I known that before, I probably wouldn’t have made that movie, and I’m glad of that, because the blind confidence you have when you’re young, you need it!”

He continued: “The confidence I had was too much, and it was quite shaken by this experience. It was a terrible way to first screen a movie. We had 86 people in the audience, I think, and by halfway through about 20 were left, and I watched them leave. You watch somebody get up and you say, ‘Maybe this one’s just going to the bathroom. But they’re taking all their bags with them…’”

Bottle Rocket was co-written by Anderson and Owen Wilson. The feature cost $5 million but grossed $500,000 at the U.S. box office when released in theatres

Back in June, Anderson said that Netflix was the perfect place for The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar — and the three accompanying shorts — because it’s “not really a movie”.