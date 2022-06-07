New Wham! documentary featuring Andrew Ridgeley in the works

A new Wham! documentary is reportedly in the works at Netflix.

Andrew Ridgeley, who sang alongside the late George Michael in the ’80s pop group, is working with the streaming giant to help develop the project.

The documentary will provide fans with a detailed, behind-the-scenes look at the group’s ups and downs during the height of their fame, while also paying tribute to the life and career of Michael.

Advertisement

According to Metro: “It is a really exciting project, and they are putting a lot of resources into it. Andrew is also very keen for the opportunity to look back over his years with George in the band – though it will, of course, be bittersweet for him.”

A release date for the new film is yet to be announced, with the project still reportedly in the early stages of development.

News of the new Wham! film comes shortly before the June 22 release of George Michael: Freedom Uncut, which is an extended version of the 2017 documentary about the late singer’s career. You can watch the trailer for it here.

Michael was working on Freedom Uncut before his untimely passing on Christmas Day in 2016.

The documentary will feature exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews with many of Michael’s favourite musicians and loved ones.

Advertisement

“George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally,” Tom Mackay, President of Premium Content at Sony Music Entertainment, said in a statement about the forthcoming documentary.

“In honour of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, added of the film: “We are proud to be bringing George Michael’s final work to the big screen in this global cinema event.

“As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George’s life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide.”