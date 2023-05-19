What happened to Jamie Foxx? Everything we know about the actor’s hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx was admitted to hospital earlier this year for a “medical complication”.

The actor and singer is best known for roles in Django Unchained, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and 2004’s Ray, where he received critical acclaim and won the Oscar for Best Actor.

In recent years he’s hosted game shows like Beat Shazam, where he appeared alongside his daughter Corinne, and provided voice roles in Disney’s Soul and upcoming comedy Strays.

Why was Jamie Foxx in hospital?

Jamie’s daughter Corinne released a statement on April 12 where she revealed that her father was in recovery in Atlanta after suffering a “medical complication” the day prior.

The statement on Instagram read: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

It’s unclear what the medical complication was exactly but, prior to the incident, he was filming the upcoming film Back In Action. According to People, Jamie’s incident did not happen while he was on set and he was not transported to hospital by an emergency vehicle.

Has Jamie said anything about the incident?

Jamie acknowledged the support he had received from fans in an Instagram post on May 3, where he wrote: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

On May 12, Corinne posted an update confirming her father had been out of hospital “for weeks”. The statement on her Instagram Story read: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting announcement coming next week too!”

Days after Corinne’s post, it was announced that the pair will host new music-centric game show We Are Family on US network Fox, which will premiere next year.

The announcement of the show was shared by Corinne on Instagram, who wrote: “We Are Family coming 2024! The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can’t wait for this new show!”

Due to Jamie’s medical complication, Nick Cannon was announced as a replacement host on Beat Shazam for the upcoming sixth season. The series premieres on May 23.