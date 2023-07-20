What is Christopher Nolan’s next movie?

Christopher Nolan delivers his first biographical epic in Oppenheimer.

Based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) who was instrumental in the creation of the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.

Alongside Murphy as the title character, Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

Advertisement

It marks Nolan’s twelfth film and comes three years after his previous work, Tenet, which starred John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

What do we know about Christopher Nolan’s next movie?

In a word, nothing. The director does see himself continuing to make movies over the next ten years however, as confirmed in an interview with YouTube channel HugoDécrypte.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also hesitated when asked if he’d be interested in directing a Star Wars movie, before saying “Pass”.

Along with having no details on the project, it might also be a while before we hear anything about it. In response to the Hollywood strikes by the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America, Nolan explained that he will “absolutely” not be working on more films until the strikes are over.

Asked whether he would be working on new films during the strike by BBC News in July, Nolan said: “No, absolutely. It’s very important that everybody understands it is a very key moment in the relationship between working people and Hollywood. This is not about me, this is not about the stars of my film.”

Advertisement

In a five-star review of Oppenheimer, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking. For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”