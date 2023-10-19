What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s next movie?

In Martin Scorsese‘s new epic Killers Of The Flower Moon on Apple TV+, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart.

DiCaprio is joined by Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro in the new film, which is based on a series of murders in the Osage tribe in 1920s Oklahoma.

In a five-star review of the film, NME wrote: “This is among Scorsese’s most important work. Popular music from the 1920s, Native American songs and Robbie Robertson’s bluesy score help round off this remarkable Western, a film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time.”

With the new film out now, DiCaprio has multiple new projects to work on next, including more as part of his still-fruitful relationship with Scorsese.

What do we know about Leonardo DiCaprio’s next movie?

After the release of Killers Of The Flower Moon, DiCaprio will reconnect with Scorsese for new movie The Wager.

Speaking to The Times, Scorsese confirmed that this will be his next project, and is based on the novel The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann, the same author who wrote the book that Killers Of The Flower Moon is based on.

There is not a great deal of information available about Scorsese’s adaptation of the book, but The Wager concerns the real-life fate of the crew of the HMS Wager, a British navy ship wrecked off the coast of Chile in the mid-1700s.

Another team-up between the legendary actor and director pair will come in a Teddy Roosevelt biopic, while other DiCaprio and Scorsese projects in the works include The Devil In The White City.

The latter is an adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 book which concerns H. H. Holmes, the man considered to be America’s first serial killer. Though first envisioned as a film with DiCaprio starring and Scorsese directing, it will now come out as a Hulu miniseries, with the pair as executive producers.