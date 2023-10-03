What is Mean Girls Day?

Mean Girls has only grown in popularity since it was released in 2004.

Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, the teen comedy film features breakout turns across its core cast, including Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, Rachel McAdams as Regina George and Amanda Seyfried in her film acting debut as Karen Smith.

The film follows Cady as she transfers to a public high school after being homeschooled her whole life, where she has to navigate the various cliques.

What is the meaning behind Mean Girls Day?

Mean Girls Day, which is celebrated on October 3, derives from a scene early in the film where Cady (Lohan) explains how she’s been talking to her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) “more and more”.

In the scene, Cady says in a voiceover: “On October 3, he asked me what day it was.” In the scene, Cady replies to Aaron: “It’s October 3.”

The date has since become synonymous with Mean Girls, with many sharing the clip online each year to celebrate the film.

Lohan previously acknowledged the date on Instagram in 2021, writing: “It’s October 3rd.”

Where can I watch Mean Girls on streaming?

At the time of writing (October 3), Mean Girls is available to stream through Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.

The original film spawned made-for-TV sequel Mean Girls 2, which was released on ABC Family in 2011. None of the original cast reprised their roles except for Tim Meadows, as Principal Ron Duvall.

A musical adaptation debuted on Broadway in 2018, which will be released as a film on January 12 next year. The musical comedy version stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles.