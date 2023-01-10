What song is in the ‘Beau Is Afraid’ trailer?

A trailer has been released for Beau Is Afraid starring Joaquin Phoenix – check it out above.

Directed by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary), the surrealist comedy-horror sees Phoenix play the troubled title character in a story which spans multiple decades.

The official synopsis reads: “A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer-director Ari Aster.”

Other cast members include Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones and Richard Kind.

What song is featured in the Beau Is Afraid trailer?

The clip is soundtracked by Supertramp’s ‘Goodbye Stranger’, taken from the band’s sixth studio album ‘Breakfast In America’.

Aster has penned the screenplay for Beau Is Afraid, which is his third feature film following Midsommar and Hereditary. Lars Knudsen serves as a co-producer.

Phoenix is set to play Napoleon Bonaparte in upcoming historical epic, Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott for Apple TV+. He’s also set to reprise his role of Arthur Fleck in DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

Beau Is Afraid is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 21, 2023.