What is ‘Take Care Of Maya’ on Netflix about?

Take Care Of Maya has become one of the most talked-about documentaries of the year.

Directed by Henry Roosevelt, the Netflix documentary follows the story of Maya Kowalski who, after being admitted to hospital with crippling stomach pain in 2016, was separated from her parents and left trapped within a healthcare system which tore her family apart.

The film, which was released on June 19, also tells an incomplete story. With the Kowalski family expected to finally take their lawsuit against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to trial in September, this documentary acts as a vital rally in their bid for justice.

What is the true story behind Take Care Of Maya?

As seen in the documentary, Maya, aged 10, was rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Florida in 2016 with a crippling stomach ache. Prior to this incident, Maya was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) by specialist Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick, who suggested the strong anaesthetic ketamine as the best way to alleviate her pain. She was even put into a “ketamine coma”, an experimental treatment in Mexico which temporarily reduced Maya’s CRPS symptoms.

When Maya’s parents, Jack and Beata, took their daughter to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, however, the medical staff were unfamiliar with her diagnosis and suspicious of the ketamine treatment she had received. After the hospital consulted with Dr. Sally Smith, a doctor from child protective services, Maya’s mum Beata was accused of child abuse citing Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy, a mental disorder in which a caregiver fakes or causes symptoms to make a child look sick. As an investigation took place into the allegation, Maya was placed in state custody and separated from her parents.

Maya was separated from her parents for over three months, while Beata had to complete a court-ordered psychological evaluation. Beata was later determined not to have an illness, but died by suicide 87 days after she had been separated from her daughter.

In a note, Beata wrote: “I no longer can take the pain being away from Maya and being treated like a criminal. I cannot watch my daughter suffer in pain and keep getting worse.”

Maya, her father Jack and younger brother Kyle have filed a lawsuit against the hospital, with a trial expected to start on September 11, 2023 after years of delays.

Where is Maya Kowalski now?

Maya, now 17, lives with her father and brother in Venice, Florida. Speaking about her health recently, Maya explained that she has full use of her arms and legs but suffers from pain on some nights.

“I do my best to push through,” Maya told People. “I’ve already missed a lot, so I want to make the most of life now.”

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, as shown at the end of the documentary, said: “Our first responsibility is always to the child brought to us for care, and we are legally obligated to notify the Department Of Children And Families (DCF) when we detect signs of possible abuse or neglect.

“It is DCF that investigates the situation and makes the ultimate decision about what course of action is in the best interest of the child.”

